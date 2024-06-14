Porsche expands its fast-charging network

Porsche continues to expand its own fast-charging network: after Bingen am Rhein, Estenfeld near Würzburg and Koblach in Austria, the fourth Porsche Charging Lounge in Ingolstadt has opened its doors.



Four DC fast-charging stations with a charging capacity of up to 400 kW and four 22 kW AC charging points are available at the Porsche Center.



There are currently almost 700,000 charging points connected in 24 countries in Europe. These include around 45,000 charging points with a maximum output of 150 kW and 30,000 points with even higher charging capacities.



In addition, more than 845 Porsche dealers have made a tangible contribution to the expansion of the global charging infrastructure. To date, more than 1,500 high-performance charging points have been put into service for customers at these locations worldwide.



