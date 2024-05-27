Porsche: extends its commitment to Formula E

Porsche is extending its participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer will line up on the grid when the next generation of vehicles, known as GEN4, arrives in the all-electric racing series.



With part-time all-wheel drive, the regulations set another technical challenge in terms of road car development from next year (season 11).



' Right from the start, we saw our involvement in Formula E as long-term', says Michael Steiner, member of the Board of Directors for Research and Development at Porsche AG.



' The evolution of racing vehicles shows the development potential of e-mobility. In future, we want to glean even more knowledge from Formula E that we can transfer to our road-going sports cars. As one of motor racing's most competitive series, it's already pushing us to achieve technological excellence. We look forward to continuing to shape the championship and contributing to the advancement of e-mobility'.



