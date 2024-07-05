By Adam Whittaker

Luxury carmaker Porsche is in talks with Varta regarding an investment in the German battery manufacturer's subsidiary V4Drive Battery, which produces e-mobility lithium-ion batteries.

The companies entered into a nonbinding term sheet and are in the first phase of agreeing on the documentation for such a transaction, Varta said late Thursday.

Ahead of any investment, Varta would transfer its V4Drive business to its subsidiary V4Drive Battery, which would then see Porsche invest via a capital increase.

No timeline for the deal has been announced and it is subject to due diligence by Porsche and the approval of certain stakeholders of the Varta group.

