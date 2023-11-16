Porsche announces the modernization of its main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen through 'extensive reconstruction and expansion measures'.
In future, the next-generation 718 electric sports cars will be produced on Porsche's traditional two-door sports car assembly line, says the company.
The automaker says it is investing some 250 million euros in this work.
' The conversion measures will enable increased efficiency, the highest quality standards and mixed production of combustion engine and electric sports cars. This will enable us to open a new chapter in sports car production in terms of an intelligent factory', said Albrecht Reimold, member of Porsche AG's Production and Logistics Management.
November 16, 2023 at 11:41 am EST
