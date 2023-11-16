Porsche invests 250 ME in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen

Porsche announces the modernization of its main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen through 'extensive reconstruction and expansion measures'.



In future, the next-generation 718 electric sports cars will be produced on Porsche's traditional two-door sports car assembly line, says the company.



The automaker says it is investing some 250 million euros in this work.



' The conversion measures will enable increased efficiency, the highest quality standards and mixed production of combustion engine and electric sports cars. This will enable us to open a new chapter in sports car production in terms of an intelligent factory', said Albrecht Reimold, member of Porsche AG's Production and Logistics Management.





