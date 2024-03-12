LEIPZIG/STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The sports and off-road vehicle manufacturer Porsche will publish its business figures for the past year on Tuesday (8.00 a.m.). CEO Oliver Blume and CFO Lutz Meschke will also give an outlook for the current fiscal year at noon (12:00 noon) and answer questions from analysts and media representatives. The press conference will take place at Porsche's Leipzig site.

The company recently reported a slight increase in sales of 3.3 percent to 320,221 vehicles for 2023. Although deliveries grew in almost all regions of the world, they slumped by 15 percent in China, the most important car market. The main reason for this was the difficult economic situation in the region.

In the first three quarters of 2023, the VW sports car subsidiary increased its turnover by 12.6 percent to 30.1 billion euros compared to the same period in the previous year. Experts had expected a less pronounced increase at the time. The operating result rose by nine percent to 5.5 billion euros. Profit after tax climbed to 3.94 billion euros. At that time, Porsche was on course to achieve its annual targets./jwe/DP/ngu