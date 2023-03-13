Advanced search
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:29 2023-03-10 am EST
114.10 EUR   -1.64%
12:51aPorsche presents first annual figures after IPO
DP
03/10Wissing sees EU Commission taking action in dispute over internal combustion engines
DP
03/10Mercedes to start building e-charging stations in Germany in 2023
DP
Porsche presents first annual figures after IPO

03/13/2023 | 12:51am EDT
STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Sports and off-road vehicle maker Porsche plans to present its first annual figures as a listed company on Monday (9 a.m.). The Stuttgart-based company last reported a slight increase in sales of three percent for 2022. They struggled particularly in China and were treading water in the United States. In the first nine months of last year, Porsche AG 's sales rose by almost 16 percent year-on-year to 26.7 billion euros. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who is now also VW group CEO, and CFO Lutz Meschke plan to present the annual results.

Group parent VW had floated the southern subsidiary on the stock exchange last September and raised a gross 9.1 billion euros by listing a quarter of Porsche AG's preferred shares. In addition, 25 percent plus one share of Porsche AG's voting common stock went to VW's umbrella company Porsche SE, which is controlled by the owner families Porsche and Piëch. In December, Porsche was promoted to the leading Dax index, where it replaced sporting goods manufacturer Puma./dhu/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -1.31% 15427.97 Delayed Quote.10.80%
PORSCHE AG -1.64% 114.1 Delayed Quote.20.42%
PORSCHE AG -1.99% 113.4 Delayed Quote.19.31%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.44% 57.64 Delayed Quote.12.49%
PUMA SE -1.34% 52.92 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 38 222 M 40 765 M 40 765 M
Net income 2022 5 002 M 5 335 M 5 335 M
Net Debt 2022 5 193 M 5 539 M 5 539 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 104 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 36 519
Free-Float 12,5%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG20.42%110 863
BYD COMPANY LIMITED4.47%91 630
STELLANTIS N.V.27.32%56 637
FERRARI N.V.21.94%47 469
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.47%31 702
KIA CORPORATION31.53%23 810