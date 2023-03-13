Porsche presents first annual figures after IPO

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Sports and off-road vehicle maker Porsche plans to present its first annual figures as a listed company on Monday (9 a.m.). The Stuttgart-based company last reported a slight increase in sales of three percent for 2022. They struggled particularly in China and were treading water in the United States. In the first nine months of last year, Porsche AG 's sales rose by almost 16 percent year-on-year to 26.7 billion euros. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who is now also VW group CEO, and CFO Lutz Meschke plan to present the annual results.

Group parent VW had floated the southern subsidiary on the stock exchange last September and raised a gross 9.1 billion euros by listing a quarter of Porsche AG's preferred shares. In addition, 25 percent plus one share of Porsche AG's voting common stock went to VW's umbrella company Porsche SE, which is controlled by the owner families Porsche and Piëch. In December, Porsche was promoted to the leading Dax index, where it replaced sporting goods manufacturer Puma./dhu/DP/he