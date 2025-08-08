Porsche has announced the launch of the new 911 Cup, an evolution of its race car for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Carrera Cup and other single-make series, which will make its debut in 2026.
Based on the 992.2 generation, it features a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 382 kW (520 hp), as well as aerodynamic and maintenance improvements aimed at reducing costs and simplifying operation.
The bodywork features recycled carbon fiber and bio-based resin components, a redesigned rear wing, and a new front design.
Produced in Zuffenhausen alongside the production models, it succeeds the 911 GT3 Cup, of which 1,130 units have been built since 2020.
Published on 08/08/2025 at 09:14 am EDT
