FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - German luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG will replace the chief executive of its China business, it said on Saturday, a move that follows a major drop sales in the world's largest automotive market.

Alexander Pollich will become Porsche China CEO on Sept. 1, 2024, at the earliest, the company said, replacing Michael Kirsch, who will move to another unspecified role within the company. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Tomasz Janowski)