Porsche announces an increase in the proportion of electrified vehicles sold in the first nine months of 2025.



A total of 212,509 cars were delivered to customers worldwide between January and September, 35.2% of which were electrified (+12.8 percentage points).



Fully electric vehicles accounted for 23.1%, while 12.1% were plug-in hybrids.



The strongest growth among the sports car manufacturer's six model lines was recorded by the Macan, with an increase of 18%.



North America remains the most important sales region, with 64,446 deliveries, an increase of 5% over the previous year.



In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 50,286 vehicles by the end of September, a decline of 4% compared to the previous year. In the brand's home market of Germany, 22,492 deliveries were made, a decline of 16%.



Overseas and emerging markets achieved a new all-time high with 43,090 deliveries from January to September.



In China, 32,195 cars were delivered to customers (-26%).



"The level is in line with our expectations, especially considering the current geopolitical and economic conditions," says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.



"In the coming months, our customers can look forward to many outstanding product offers. We recently unveiled the new 911 Turbo S, the top-of-the-range version of our iconic sports car, at the IAA."