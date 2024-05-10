Porsche to open a Porsche Experience Center in Singapore
Strategically located just 20 minutes from Changi Airport - one of the world's busiest aviation hubs - and close to the forthcoming MRT Aviation Park station, the new PEC Singapore will feature a two-kilometer track to showcase the prowess of Porsche's two- and four-door sports cars.
The state-of-the-art facility will also include a fully integrated, high-capacity after-sales service - a first of its kind for a PEC anywhere in the world.
