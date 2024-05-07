The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT will be the new Formula E safety car. At the double header in Berlin on 11 and 12 May, the most powerful production Porsche of all time will assume the role of safety car in the all-electric world championship. The new Taycan was presented in February. The Turbo GT follows the Turbo S of 2019. Two variants will be the car on duty and the substitute car - with different features and in different colours.

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport: "Sustainability and electrification are of great importance to Porsche, which is reflected in our motorsport activities - including the deployment of the Taycan Turbo GT as a safety car. This is symbolic of the fact that we learn from motorsport for series applications. In Formula E, this is especially true of our electric sports cars, for example in energy management. This is another reason why the Taycan has improved in almost every discipline recently."

The new Taycan has more power with a greater range and charges faster and more robustly. The Turbo GT has been at the top of the range since March: With record-breaking laps at the Nürburgring and Laguna Seca, it showcased its consistent circuit configuration. With the optional Weissach package, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h (Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package: Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 21.3 - 20.6 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, CO 2 class A ). The Attack Mode, with temporary boosts of up to 120 kW of extra power, is based on the technology of the Porsche 99X Electric, the current world-championship-winning Formula E car.

For the first time ever, two versions of the electric world championship's safety car will lead the way: The Taycan Turbo GT in the exclusive exterior colour Purple Sky Metallic will be performing its duties with the Weissach package and therefore without any rear seats. The second car in Shade Green Metallic will be in action without the added performance boost (four-seater).

Like the concept of the Porsche 99X Electric, the Taycan was also developed at the Porsche research and development facility in Weissach, operating on a net carbon neutral basis. The Porsche specialists at Manthey based at the Nürburgring will continue to look after the vehicles; these experts are also responsible for installing any necessary modifications. These modifications include elements such as the warning lights and related electrics, high-tech communication equipment, and fire extinguishers. The experienced Portuguese driver Bruno Correia will remain at the wheel of the safety car.

Porsche contests its fifth Formula E season in 2023/2024. In addition to the works-run TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, the American customer outfit Andretti Formula E competes with the Porsche 99X Electric. With its commitment to the world championship, Porsche underlines its commitment to take a leading role among traditional automobile manufacturers in the areas of electrification, sustainability and technology. In Formula E, the brand gains valuable insights for its electric series-production sports cars.