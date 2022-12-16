Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P911   DE000PAG9113

PORSCHE AG

(P911)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:19 2022-12-16 am EST
96.45 EUR   -1.32%
04:38aVolkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon
RE
04:19aVolkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listing
RE
12/14PORSCHE AG : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listing

12/16/2022 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Porsche logo as the reveal of the 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen shareholders gathered in Berlin on Friday to vote at an extraordinary general meeting on the payout of a special dividend of 19.06 euros ($20.28) per share from the proceeds of the listing of Porsche AG.

A total of 9.6 billion euros, or 49% of the total proceeds of the listing, will be paid out in early 2023.

Shareholders were widely expected to vote in favour of the measure, with the payout scheduled for early January.

In a speech published ahead of the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said the rise in the valuation of Porsche AG on the stock market since the listing proved the luxury carmaker's worth but that Volkswagen's potential must also now be proven to markets.

"Making the real value of Porsche visible was important. But through this it has also become clear that the current valuation of Volkswagen is imbalanced. We want to change that and are working consequently to make the valuation of the whole Volkswagen Group more visible."

Volkswagen shareholder DWS, which holds around 2% of the carmaker's stock, according to Eikon data, pointed to the governance issues they and other investors highlighted ahead of the listing, including Oliver Blume's dual role as chief executive of Porsche AG and Volkswagen, as factors dragging down the carmaker's valuation.

Porsche shares have risen 18.5% to 97.74 euros per share since opening at 82.50 on September 29, while Volkswagen shares have risen 3.9% to 133.56 euros in the same period.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz; editing by Rachel More and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG -1.71% 96.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AG -1.68% 96.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.99% 52.26 Delayed Quote.-36.22%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.04% 133.62 Delayed Quote.-24.75%
All news about PORSCHE AG
04:38aVolkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming so..
RE
04:19aVolkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listing
RE
12/14PORSCHE AG : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
12/14Porsche Head of Design Named to Same Role at Volkswagen
MT
12/14Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire
RE
12/14Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire - Handelsblatt
RE
12/13German Watchdog Flags Possible Identity Theft In Cyprus-based TFI Trade Over Porsche IP..
MT
12/12Vodafone, Porsche Develop 5G Hybrid Mobile Private Network for Intelligent Vehicles
MT
12/09PORSCHE AG : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
MD
12/09PORSCHE AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 281 M 40 716 M 40 716 M
Net income 2022 5 084 M 5 408 M 5 408 M
Net Debt 2022 4 578 M 4 869 M 4 869 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 89 041 M 94 704 M 94 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 37 655
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PORSCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Porsche AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 97,74 €
Average target price 108,10 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Controlling
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Steiner Head-Research & Development
Claire Zhu Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AG0.00%94 704
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-22.43%99 588
STELLANTIS N.V.-18.77%46 324
FERRARI N.V.-14.07%40 486
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD15.59%31 254
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-26.66%24 946