STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - VfB Stuttgart, which has been shaken by the Corona crisis, can look forward to a huge cash injection. Car manufacturer Porsche is to join the Bundesliga soccer club as an investor. The company from the capital of Baden-Württemberg will acquire shares in VfB AG "in the large order" as Mercedes-Benz once did, VfB CEO Alexander Wehrle explained at a joint press conference at the Stuttgart stadium on Tuesday.

Five percent is planned for this summer and then a further tranche within the next twelve months, he said. Mercedes had paid 41.5 million euros in 2017 for 11.75 percent of the shares in the Swabians' spun-off professional division.

In addition to its entry into the AG, Porsche will take over several sponsorship packages at VfB - especially in the youth development center. Mercedes will remain with the club as an anchor investor and sponsor, but will hand over the naming rights to the stadium to Porsche subsidiary MHP on July 1. The arena, which is currently being renovated, will therefore be called the MHP Arena for at least the next few years. Mercedes' involvement as VfB's shirt and sleeve sponsor will also end. The club still wants to market these rights for the new season.

According to Wehrle, the total volume of this "global brand alliance," as the Stuttgart team called it, amounts to a good 100 million euros. The final formalities should be completed by the end of July. Even now, however, it is "a great, historic day for VfB Stuttgart," said President and Supervisory Board Chairman Claus Vogt./lot/DP/jha