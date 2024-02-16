EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications



