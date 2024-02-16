EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.02.2024 / 14:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

16.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1839151  16.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1839151&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp