EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
