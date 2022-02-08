Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

(Repeats FEB. 7 story. No change to text.)
* Blockchain tokens to trace sustainable rare earth output
* Organisers say automakers agree to use system
* EU funds scheme as part of critical minerals project
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - An EU-funded certification scheme
using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as
automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for
electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution.
The system will set global standards and give confidence to
consumers demanding sustainable products, two of the organizers
told Reuters ahead of an official announcement on Tuesday.
The Circular System for Assessing Rare Earth Sustainability
or CSyARES is due to be ready in about three years, the Rare
Earth Industry Association (REIA) and Dutch supply chain
traceability firm Circularise said.
The EU is funding the project through EIT Raw Materials, an
organization implementing an EU action plan drawn up in 2020 to
secure critical minerals for the bloc https://www.reuters.com/article/us-eu-commodities-idUSKBN25U1CQ.
The amount of funding was not disclosed.
The scheme is part of Europe's quest to jump start domestic
output of super-strong rare earth magnets used in EVs.
The system will track rare earths using blockchain tokens,
or digital passports, through the complex supply chain from
mining to end-of-life, said Teresa Oberhauser of Circularise.
Circularize and REIA are two of five partners invlolved in
CSyARES. The other three are Germany's BEC, Denmark's Grundfos
and London-based Minviro.
Auditing firms already issue certificates for sustainability
of mining products including some rare earths.
"It is a very manual process," Oberhauser said. "Some of
those certificates can even be found on Ebay, it's not really
trustworthy."
She said that once a token is created for a certain amount
of sustainably produced mineral, it cannot be changed on
blockchain, a digital ledger.
Rare earths are 17 related minerals, found widely dispersed
in the Earth's crust and used for motors in EVs and generators
in wind turbines.
Processing rare earth ore is a complex operation, involving
solvents and toxic waste that needs to be disposed of carefully.
Rare earths production is set to spread geographically as
the United States and Europe seek to wean themselves off
dependence on China, which supplies about 90% of the world's
rare earths.
The EU has targeted rare earths as a top priority because
98% of the bloc's permanent magnets, also vital for the defense
sector, are imported from China.
The Association of Chinese Rare Earths Industries is a
member of REIA.
When asked whether China would use CSyARES, REIA said:
"Members are signatories (to the standards) and they have choice
to proceed further in adoption."
Several automakers and their suppliers plan to use the
system when it is functional in about three years, said Nabeel
Mancheri, secretary general of REIA.
He declined to provide names because REIA and the companies
had signed confidentiality agreements.
Porsche, owned by Volkswagen, has previously
used Circularise to certify tractability of plastics, according
to the Circularise website. Volkswagen declined to say whether
it had agreed to use the CSyARES scheme.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Pratima Desai and Mark
Potter)