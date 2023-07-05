PEKING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese car market is expected to have contracted slightly in June. Last month, 1.9 million vehicles were delivered to end customers, about two percent less than in the same period last year, the industry association PCA (China Passenger Car Association) announced in Beijing on Wednesday, based on preliminary figures. However, compared to the previous month, an increase of 9 percent was recorded. Last year, there had been a significant increase in sales in June after a long dry spell, because the availability of parts, including electronic chips, had improved and a production backlog could thus be reduced. In the previous months of the current year, there had therefore also been high increases in deliveries in some cases.

Meanwhile, there was a further strong upswing in June of this year for vehicles with alternative drive systems - primarily pure electric cars - sales of which rose by almost a fifth year-on-year to 638,000 vehicles. They thus accounted for around a third of all cars delivered.

China is the most important single market for German carmakers Volkswagen (including Audi and Porsche AG), BMW and Mercedes-Benz./men/ngu