EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention

Shares in Volkswagen rose as much as 9% in Frankfurt on Thursday to their highest since April 2015 before paring some of their gains after regulator BaFin said it was monitoring the share price move.

A spokeswoman said BaFin was watching the move in a "routine way", without elaborating.

A raft of announcements on its electric vehicle expansion strategy to challenge market leader Tesla has lifted Volkswagen shares more than 50% so far this year, luring institutional and retail investors globally.

The 83-year old group unveiled this week plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe by 2030 and expand infrastructure for charging electric cars.

The surge has lifted Volkswagen's market value above $160 billion, making the carmaker the biggest company of the DAX benchmark index, ahead of software group SAP.

Volkswagen's main shares were up 1.8% by 1154 GMT, off earlier highs but still more than 23% higher so far this week, while the less liquid ordinary stock was up 4.5% and up 40% on the week in its best run since 2008.

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen and 53.1% of the group's voting rights, were 6% higher, taking year-to-date gains to 58%.

Gains in Volkswagen's ordinary shares and the American ADRs have been linked to growing interest from retail investors in the United States, which have contributed to a boom in trading volumes on the stock.

"We fundamentally like the name ... we think not only institutional, but also a wave of private investors is increasingly interested," wrote Barclays analysts.

