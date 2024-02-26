STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - In the presence of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the employers' association Südwestmetall and IG Metall Baden-Württemberg intend to adopt a declaration entitled "Business for Democracy" in Stuttgart on Monday (6 p.m.). The representatives from business and the trade union want to "speak out against all forms of racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination and stand up for the free and democratic basic order", according to the statement. In addition to the Federal President, Baden-Württemberg's Minister President Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius, Volkswagen and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume and the CEO of mechanical engineering company Trumpf, Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, are also expected to attend. Federal President Steinmeier had previously called for a broad nationwide alliance for democracy and against extremism./rwi/DP/jha