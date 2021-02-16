Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Porsche Automobil Holding SE    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era

02/16/2021 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Abbosh stands next to McLaren at his home in Farnham

HEADLEY DOWN, England (Reuters) - There's nothing quite like the roar of a revving McLaren engine to set a petrolhead's pulse pounding, or the full-throated scream as it tears across the tarmac.

Yet new gas-fuelled engines like McLaren's could be illegal in many countries by 2030. The supercar maker, like all automakers, has to go electric - but that's easier said than done for a niche player that can't compromise the performance, and racing experience, that supports its rarefied pricing and exclusivity.

McLaren could probably produce a fully-electric vehicle tomorrow, said Ruth Nic Aoidh, the British carmaker's executive director for purchasing. But the weight of today's batteries "would kill all of the attributes that make a McLaren a McLaren".

So instead, Nic Aoidh says McLaren is taking more time to rethink the way it builds vehicles from the wheels up. It is also looking to overhaul its business model, to generate revenue from selling some of its new technology to other automakers.

The people it ultimately has to keep happy are affluent enthusiasts like Steve Glynn, who make up McLaren's base.

A racing driver, Glynn teaches others how to drive their supercars around private tracks, where the combination of raw speed and precise handling separate McLarens and Ferraris from cars that cost a tenth as much.

Glynn just bought his fourth McLaren, a black 620R, in January. He declined to say what he paid for it, but the 620R starts at around 250,000 pounds ($346,000).

"I'm a petrolhead through and through, but I think we have to accept the future of electrification beckons everyone," he said at his home in Headley Down, a village in southern England less than hour's drive from McLaren's Woking headquarters.

"But an electrified McLaren would still have to put that same smile on your face."

Even for deep-pocketed behemoths like Volkswagen AG, developing electric vehicles is an expensive proposition that is taxing their capital resources.

Other smaller premium carmakers like Volkswagen unit Bentley or Tata Motors Ltd's Jaguar Land Rover, which both plan to electrify their model lineups by 2030, can rely on their owners' financial backing to make the switch.

But for niche manufacturers like McLaren, lack of scale is a major challenge. Last year McLaren said it would cut 1,200 jobs - more than a quarter of its workforce - as it dealt with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLaren's cars start at around 120,000 pounds and range up to 750,000 pounds. It sold 4,662 vehicles in 2019, but thanks to pandemic shutdowns the company said in November its 2020 sales would hit around 1,700 cars and its revenue could fall by up to half.

McLaren will reveal some of its progress toward it electric ambitions with the Artura, a hybrid model, launching on Feb. 17.

ALL ABOUT THE WEIGHT

Weight is of paramount importance to customers.

To cut cost and help reduce its vehicles' weight 15% in order to carry heavy batteries, McLaren has developed a new in-house process to make a carbon composite chassis, or "tub", in minutes at a 50 million pound site in Rotherham, England.

"If McLaren are going to take the electrified route to a supercar, they'll need to maintain the light weighting as much as possible," said Andy Abbosh, who owns a pearl white McLaren 650S Spider.

McLaren's new chassis will be used in the Artura, and by 2026 all its cars will be hybrids using this chassis, Nic Aoidh said. The carmaker aims to have fully electric models on the road towards the end of this decade, she added.

The process has brought mass production of carbon composite parts a step closer and McLaren is talking to other carmakers and manufacturers in other sectors on how to monetize the technology, according to Nic Aoidh.

"The way companies like ours will find our way to electrification is through innovation," she said. "That will potentially open up doors for return on investments."

McLaren will also develop its own batteries, which could also generate fresh revenue streams, she added.

'WE'RE SELLING EMOTION'

Electric hypercar maker Rimac, which aims to bring its C-Two model to market later this year, plans something similar.

The company plans to build four of the cars per month and has its first year of production sold out, according to founder Mate Rimac.

He said the market for these vehicles was limited and would probably hit a ceiling of around 100 vehicles per year, worth several hundred million euros.

But where he sees a far greater business opportunity is to operate as an auto supplier, where it licenses, develops and manufactures systems and components for other carmakers, as it does already for Aston Martin and a number of others.

"We want to showcase with our cars what's possible, then help carmakers build exciting electric cars and make the transition to electric faster," Rimac added.

But it remains to be seen whether supercar makers like McLaren, with reputations forged on gas-guzzling race tracks, can successfully reinvent themselves for an electric era.

Pietro Frigerio, dealer principal at McLaren Newport Beach in southern California, worries a McLaren electric car without the famous throaty growl of a combustion engine could get lost in a crowd.

"What we're selling here is emotion," Frigerio said. "When you come to spend $300,000-plus on a car, you want it to look different and feel different."

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRARI N.V. 0.20% 205.35 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.63% 60.66 Delayed Quote.7.55%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 2.48% 333.3 End-of-day quote.81.44%
TESLA, INC. 0.55% 816.12 Delayed Quote.15.65%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.63% 162.22 Delayed Quote.6.43%
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
02/15How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era
RE
02/15PORSCHE SE : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
02/14PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : CEO Says No Plans Yet to Open Facility In China Amid Sales G..
MT
02/12PORSCHE SE : Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 expected to reach a..
PU
02/12PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 e..
EQ
02/11VOLKSWAGEN : The New Electric Vehicles Now Hitting the Road
DJ
02/11PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Driver breaks indoor land speed record in electric Porsche
AQ
02/10Volkswagen taps Microsoft's cloud to develop self-driving software
RE
02/10 : lang="en">VW taps Microsoft cloud for self driving cars
RE
02/08MARKET CHATTER : Volkswagen's Porsche to Build Assembly Plant in Malaysia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 114 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 2 165 M 2 628 M 2 628 M
Net cash 2020 495 M 601 M 601 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,57x
Yield 2020 3,38%
Capitalization 18 577 M 22 540 M 22 549 M
EV / Sales 2020 159x
EV / Sales 2021 143x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 71,60 €
Last Close Price 60,66 €
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE7.55%22 540
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.27%224 123
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.43%105 019
DAIMLER AG12.20%83 839
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.72%77 233
BMW AG-2.04%55 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ