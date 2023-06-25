PEKING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese car market is expected to have been weaker in June. Retail sales are expected to be down 5.9 percent year-on-year, the Passenger Car Association (PCA) said Sunday in Beijing, based on an estimate. In contrast, sales of vehicles with alternative powertrains are expected to have increased by 26 percent, it added. In May, deliveries had still risen strongly and had increased overall by almost 29 percent compared to the previous year.

Delivery figures from China are also particularly important for the German manufacturers Volkswagen (including Audi and Porsche), BMW and Mercedes-Benz, because the People's Republic is the largest car market in the world./nas