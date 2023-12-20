PORSCHE SE : Bernstein sticks Neutral
December 20, 2023 at 05:02 am EST
Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 51.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|47.68 EUR
|+0.13%
|+2.77%
|-6.75%
|11:02am
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.65%
|16 010 M $
|+45.88%
|248 B $
|+3.13%
|72 540 M $
|+21.23%
|70 049 M $
|+46.98%
|49 076 M $
|+6.63%
|49 123 M $
|+3.35%
|48 116 M $
|+87.89%
|32 152 M $
|+27.28%
|31 849 M $
|-2.66%
|24 845 M $