Porsche: 320,221 cars delivered in 2023

The group delivered a total of 320,221 cars in the last 12 months. This is three percent more than in 2022.



Last year, we benefited in particular from Porsche's very balanced position in its main sales regions. We will continue to optimize this harmonious distribution in the market,' says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.



In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 70,229 cars last year. That's 12% more than in 2022. In its home market of Germany, 32,430 customers took delivery of new cars, an increase of 10%. North America recorded 86,059 deliveries (+9%), making it Porsche's biggest sales region in 2023.



In China, 79,283 cars were handed over to customers (-15%). This decline is mainly due to the continuing difficult economic situation in the region.



The Porsche 911 recorded the highest increase of all model ranges in 2023, with a 24% rise. The 911 was delivered to 50,146 customers worldwide. The Taycan also recorded double-digit gains, with 40,629 customers taking delivery of their new car (+17%).



The model with the highest number of deliveries was the Cayenne. Copies of the SUV were delivered to 87,553 customers last year (-8%). The decline compared with 2022 is explained by the model changeover, in particular the staggered launch of the new generation worldwide since the market launch in April.



Looking ahead to 2024, Mr. von Platen expects a challenging year: ' We are laying the foundations for the future and updating four of the six model series, which represents more product launches. '



