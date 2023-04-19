Porsche Automobil : A non-binding English-language version prepared for informational purposes only can be found here.
04/19/2023 | 05:00am EDT
Important note: The following English translation is based on a machine translation. It has been prepared for information purposes only. We do not assume any liability, either expressly or tacitly, for the preciseness, completeness or correctness of the translation. In case of deviations between the original text and the English translation, the original text will be binding.
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
of Porsche Automobil Holding SE with registered office in Stuttgart
Issued: 2 October 2020
I. GENERAL PROVISIONS
Art. 1
Name and registered office of the Company
The Company's name is
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
The registered office of the Company is in Stuttgart, Germany.
Art. 2
Purpose of the Company
The purpose of the Company is to manage companies or interests in companies operating in the following business fields or parts thereof:
developing, constructing, manufacturing and distributing vehicles, engines of all kinds and other technical or chemical products as well as parts and assemblies thereof;
providing advice in the area of development and production, especially in the area of vehicle and engine construction;
providing advice on and developing data processing, and creating and distributing data processing products;
marketing products using trademark rights;
providing financial and mobility services;
exploiting, procuring, processing and distributing raw materials used in the automobile industry;
generating and procuring energy, especially renewable energies, as well as trading energy;
acquiring, holding, managing and selling real estate.
The purpose of the Company includes in particular the acquisition, holding and management as well as the sale of participations in such companies, their consolidation under common control and the provision of support and advice to them, including the provision of services on behalf of such companies.
The Company may also operate itself in the business areas specified. This does not apply to banking activities and financial services requiring approval. The Company may limit its activities to parts of the business areas specified in para. (1).
The Company may engage in all kinds of business and take all measures that are related to the purpose of the Company or that it deems directly or indirectly expedient for achieving that purpose. In doing so, it may also establish branches, in Germany and abroad,
2
Issued: 2 October 2020
establish and purchase other companies or acquire interests in such other companies.
Art. 3
Announcements and information
Any announcements of the Company must be made by publication in the Bundesanzeiger (German Federal Gazette) unless mandatory law provides otherwise.
Information addressed to the shareholders may also be transmitted by way of remote data transmission in accordance with statutory provisions.
Art. 4
Share capital
The Company's share capital is EUR 306,250,000.00 (in words: three hundred and six million two hundred and fifty thousand euros) and is divided into 153,125,000 ordinary shares and 153,125,000 non-voting preference shares.
The amount of EUR 45,500,000 (in words: forty-five million five hundred thousand euros) of the Company's share capital was contributed by transforming Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft into a European Company.
Art. 5
Shares
The ordinary shares are bearer shares.
The non-voting preference shares are bearer shares. The non-voting preference shares are granted the privileges established in Art. 22 of these Articles of Association as regards the distribution of profits. The issuance of additional preference shares having a higher or equal ranking in terms of the distribution of profit or of the assets of the Company as compared to the existing non-voting preference shares is not subject to the consent of the holders of preference shares. The same applies to the conversion of ordinary shares into preference shares having a higher or equal ranking in terms of the distribution of profits or of the assets of the Company as compared to the existing non-voting preference shares.
3
Issued: 2 October 2020
If, in the event of a capital increase, the resolution on the capital increase does not provide whether the new shares are intended to be in the form of bearer shares or to be made out in the holder's name, the shares are to be deemed bearer shares.
Shareholders are not entitled to receive share certificates.
The facsimile signature of a member of the Board of Management is to be treated as sufficient for the purpose of signing shares and provisional certificates. In all other respects, the form and content of the share certificates and of the dividend and renewal coupons shall be determined by the Board of Management subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board. The same applies to bonds and coupons.
If the share capital is increased, the dividend rights of new shares may be determined in derogation from the provisions in Sec. 60 (1) and (2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). New shares from any future capital increase may be issued with prior-ranking rights in terms of the distribution of profits.
Art. 6
Corporate bodies
The corporate bodies of the Company are the Board of Management, the Supervisory Board and the General Shareholders' Meeting.
II. THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT
Art. 7
Composition, Management and Responsibility
The Board of Management has at least two members. The Supervisory Board may stipulate a larger number of members. The appointment of deputy members of the Board of Management is permissible.
The Supervisory Board appoints the members of the Board of Management for a maximum period of five years. Reappointments are permissible. The Supervisory Board may appoint a member of the Board of Management as chairman of the Board of Management and another member as its deputy chairman.
The Board of Management manages the Company under its own responsibility. Notwithstanding the collective responsibility of the Board of Management, each member of the Board of Management
4
Issued: 2 October 2020
must independently manage the business assigned to him or her under the schedule of responsibilities.
The Board of Management constitutes a quorum if all members of the Board of Management have been convened and at least half the number of its members attend the meeting in person or via electronic media. Members who abstain from voting are also deemed to be in attendance. The Board of Management takes its resolutions with the majority of votes of the members attending the meeting. In the event of a tied vote, the chairman does not have the casting vote. If the Board of Management has only two members, both members must participate in taking the resolutions, which are to be taken unanimously.
Details are set forth in the rules of procedure of the Board of Management, which are to be issued by the Supervisory Board.
Art. 8
Representation of the Company
The Company is represented by two members of the Board of Management or by one member of the Board of Management acting jointly with the holder of a registered power of attorney (Prokurist).
The Supervisory Board may determine that individual members of the Board of Management are to be authorised to represent the Company acting alone. Each member of the Board of Management may be released from the restrictions of Sec. 181 2nd alternative of the German Civil Code (BGB) unless mandatory law provides otherwise.
III. THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
Art. 9
Composition of the Supervisory Board, appointment and removal of members of the Supervisory Board, term of office, appointment of substitute members
The Supervisory Board consists of ten members to be appointed by the General Shareholders' Meeting (shareholder representatives).
The members of the Supervisory Board are appointed for the period until the end of the general shareholders' meeting that resolves on the approval of the acts of the board members for the fourth fiscal year after the commencement of the members' term of office, with the fiscal
