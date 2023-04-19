Porsche Automobil : A non-binding English-language version prepared for informational purposes only can be found here.

Important note: The following English translation is based on a machine translation. It has been prepared for information purposes only. We do not assume any liability, either expressly or tacitly, for the preciseness, completeness or correctness of the translation. In case of deviations between the original text and the English translation, the original text will be binding.

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

of Porsche Automobil Holding SE with registered office in Stuttgart

Issued: 2 October 2020