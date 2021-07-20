Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche Automobil : Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star after rape accusation

07/20/2021 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - At least 12 brands including international names Bvlgari and Porsche said they had cut ties with Kris Wu after a 19-year-old Chinese student publicly accused the Chinese-Canadian singer-actor of date rape.

The student, Du Meizhu, told Chinese media on Sunday that the 30-year-old star had raped her when she was 17 after plying her with drinks.

Wu, who made his Hollywood debut in the 2017 sci-fi film "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" and was previously a member of K-pop group EXO, denied the accusations.

"I only met Ms Du once at a friend's gathering on Dec. 5, 2020. I didn't force her to drink alcohol," Wu, whose Chinese name is Wu Yifan, said on his social media account on Monday.

The public airing of allegations has caused a social media storm in China, with the hashtag "Du getting Wu to leave the industry" garnering 850 million views.

Du said in a social media post on Sunday she was demanding that Wu quit the entertainment industry.

Du did not say if she had reported the alleged date rape to police but Wu's studio said in a statement on Monday that it had reported Du's accusation to police and had initiated legal action.

Neither Du nor Wu's studio responded to messages from Reuters seeking comment. Reuters was not able to immediately determine which police station might have received a report about the incident.

German luxury sports car brand Porsche said in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday that it had ceased cooperation with Wu, and Bvlgari followed suit on Tuesday.

"Bvlgari attaches great importance to the event related to Mr Kris Wu, and decides to stop cooperative relationships with Mr Kris Wu from now on," the Italian luxury jewellery brand said in a post on its Weibo page. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Sophie Yu; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -2.20% 639.9 Real-time Quote.25.25%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -2.67% 88.36 Delayed Quote.56.67%
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
02:19aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star after rape accusa..
RE
07/16Volkswagen China sees chip supply shortage easing
RE
07/15PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Legendary gt40 goes electric as everrati forms strategic par..
AQ
07/15PORSCHE SE : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/14Chinese Battery Maker Gotion Expands Battery Partnership With Volkswagen
MT
07/13Volkswagen Lays Out 2030 Strategy, Raises Margin Target -- Update
DJ
07/13VW shows confidence in electric future with higher margin goal
RE
07/12VOLKSWAGEN : Start of goTOzero weeks - Volkswagen Group invites employees around..
AQ
07/12DGAP-AFR : Müller - Die lila Logistik SE: Preliminary announcement of the public..
DJ
07/09PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Premium cars drive Volkswagen profit above pre-pandemic leve..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2021 3 983 M 4 697 M 4 697 M
Net cash 2021 370 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,74x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 27 060 M 31 929 M 31 914 M
EV / Sales 2021 226x
EV / Sales 2022 203x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 88,36 €
Average target price 111,88 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE56.67%34 842
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.41%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.24%152 568
DAIMLER AG20.49%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.12%87 475
BMW AG14.14%71 766