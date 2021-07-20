Porsche Automobil : Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star after rape accusation

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - At least 12 brands including
international names Bvlgari and Porsche said they had cut ties
with Kris Wu after a 19-year-old Chinese student publicly
accused the Chinese-Canadian singer-actor of date rape.
The student, Du Meizhu, told Chinese media on Sunday that
the 30-year-old star had raped her when she was 17 after plying
her with drinks.
Wu, who made his Hollywood debut in the 2017 sci-fi film
"XXX: Return of Xander Cage" and was previously a member of
K-pop group EXO, denied the accusations.
"I only met Ms Du once at a friend's gathering on Dec. 5,
2020. I didn't force her to drink alcohol," Wu, whose Chinese
name is Wu Yifan, said on his social media account on Monday.
The public airing of allegations has caused a social media
storm in China, with the hashtag "Du getting Wu to leave the
industry" garnering 850 million views.
Du said in a social media post on Sunday she was demanding
that Wu quit the entertainment industry.
Du did not say if she had reported the alleged date rape to
police but Wu's studio said in a statement on Monday that it had
reported Du's accusation to police and had initiated legal
action.
Neither Du nor Wu's studio responded to messages from
Reuters seeking comment. Reuters was not able to immediately
determine which police station might have received a report
about the incident.
German luxury sports car brand Porsche said in a
post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday that
it had ceased cooperation with Wu, and Bvlgari followed suit on
Tuesday.
"Bvlgari attaches great importance to the event related to
Mr Kris Wu, and decides to stop cooperative relationships with
Mr Kris Wu from now on," the Italian luxury jewellery brand said
in a post on its Weibo page.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Sophie Yu; Additional reporting by
Beijing Newsroom; editing by Robert Birsel)