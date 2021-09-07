Log in
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
Porsche Automobil : British sportscar maker Lotus plans China sales expansion to take on Porsche

09/07/2021 | 12:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Lotus sign is seen at the car plant headquarters in Hethel

BEIJING (Reuters) - British sportscar maker Lotus plans to open up to 70 showrooms in China by 2024 and start production at its new Wuhan factory next year to ramp up competition with rival Porsche, Chief Executive Feng Qingfeng told Reuters on Tuesday.

Premium and luxury car sales are growing in China as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions leave consumers in the world's biggest car market with more money to spend.

Feng said Lotus, which is owned by Chinese firm Geely and Malaysia's Etika Automotive, would begin production at its Wuhan factory next year, producing around 2,000 compact SUVs.

The plant, which is still under construction, would ramp up to full production of 20,000 cars in 2023, Feng told Reuters in a telephone call from Hangzhou, where Geely is headquartered.

The cars will be positioned in a similar segment to rival Porsche and higher than BMW and Audi, Feng said. Porsche has said it sold 88,968 cars in China last year thanks to demand for its Macan compact sports-utility vehicle.

Feng said Lotus would open more than 20 showrooms next year, first targeting major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. It would expanding the network further over 2023 and 2024 to include cities like eastern Suzhou and Ningbo for a total of 50-70 showrooms around the country.

Lotus, the maker of the Lotus Esprit, famously driven by James Bond in 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me", currently has four showrooms in China, according to its website.

Lotus said its Wuhan-based technology unit recently received an undisclosed investment from Nio Capital, an investment firm founded by the chief executive of leading Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. The technology unit is valued at 15 billion yuan ($2.32 billion).

($1 = 6.4558 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 117 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2021 4 117 M 4 889 M 4 889 M
Net cash 2021 144 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,46x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 26 656 M 31 620 M 31 659 M
EV / Sales 2021 226x
EV / Sales 2022 202x
Nbr of Employees 894
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 87,04 €
Average target price 111,04 €
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE54.33%31 620
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.20%246 637
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.63%150 748
DAIMLER AG21.28%89 210
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.24%70 873
BMW AG10.55%61 463