Porsche Automobil : Declaration of compliance fiscal year 2021
03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Pursuant to Secs. 289f and 315d German Commercial Code (HGB), listed stock corporations must issue a declaration of compliance in the management report and parent companies that are listed stock corporations in the group management report. We have published the declaration of compliance on our website at
In accordance with the legal requirements and recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code ("GCGC" or "Code"), Porsche Automobil Holding SE ("Porsche SE") makes the following disclosures:
I. Basic principles of corporate governance
1. General corporate information
Porsche SE, with registered offices in Stuttgart, is entered in the commercial register of Stuttgart local court under HRB no. 724512.
The purpose of the company is the management of companies and the administration of investments in companies active in the following business fields or parts thereof:
The development, design, manufacture and distribution of vehicles, engines of all kinds and
other technical or chemical products as well as of parts and assemblies thereof;
The provision of advice in the area of development and production, especially in the area of vehicle and engine construction;
The provision of advice on and development of data processing as well as the creation and distribution of data processing products;
The marketing of products using trademark rights;
The provision of financial and mobility services;
The exploitation, procurement, processing and distribution of raw materials used in the automobile industry;
The generation and procurement of energy, especially of renewable energies, as well as trading with energy;
The acquisition, holding and administration as well as the disposal of real estate.
The purpose of the company includes in particular the acquisition, holding and administration as well as the sale of investments in such companies, their combination under uniform control and the provision of support and advice to them, including the provision of services on behalf of such companies.
The main basis for the corporate statutes of
Porsche SE is formed by the European SE provisions, the German SE Implementation Act (SEAG), the
2021
Declaration of compliance
3
German SE Investment Act (SEBG), the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) as well as the provisions of the articles of association and the requirements of the GCGC. Like German stock corporations, Porsche SE applies the dual management system, with strict separation of the board of management and supervisory board. The board of management and supervisory board work hand in hand in the interest of the company.
The articles of association of Porsche SE in the version valid at the time can be found on Porsche SE's website at
Porsche SE is a listed holding company. The investments of Porsche SE fall into the categories core investment and portfolio investments.
As core investment Porsche SE holds the majority of the ordinary shares in Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, Wolfsburg ("Volkswagen AG" or "Volkswagen"), parent company of the Volkswagen Group, one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the world.
Alongside this core investment, Porsche SE has an indirect shareholding in PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH (formerly PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG), Karlsruhe ("PTV"). In October 2021, the private equity company Bridgepoint Advisers
Limited, London, UK ("Bridgepoint"), and Porsche SE entered into a partnership to advance the development of PTV. The transaction was closed in January 2022 after all regulatory approvals have been obtained. Since then, Bridgepoint indirectly holds a 60% shareholding in PTV, while Porsche SE has retained a significant stake of 40% in the company.
In the portfolio investments category, Porsche SE also holds non-controlling interests in technology companies in the USA, Israel and Germany.
3. Declaration on the German Corporate Governance Code (Sec. 161 AktG)
Pursuant to Sec. 161 (1) AktG in conjunction with Art. 9 (1) lit. c) ii) SE Regulation (SE-VO), the board of management and supervisory board of a listed SE are obliged to make an annual declaration on conformity as to whether they have complied and continue to comply with the recommendations of the GCGC in the version valid at the time, or which of the recommendations contained in the Code have not been or are not applied, and why. In the event of changes during the year between two regular declarations, the declaration must be updated.
In the fiscal year 2021, Porsche SE submitted the annual declaration on conformity pursuant to Sec. 161 AktG in December 2021. The declaration on conformity from December 2020 had previously been updated in June 2021.
2021
Declaration of compliance
4
Wording of the declaration issued by Porsche SE in accordance with Sec. 161 (1) AktG in December 2021:
The board of management and supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE declare in accordance with Sec. 161 (1) AktG that since the most recent declaration on conformity in December 2020 - as updated by the declaration on conformity in June 2021 - the company has complied with and will also in the future comply with the recommendations of the GCGC published by the Federal Ministry of Justice in the official section of the Federal Gazette in the version of the GCGC of 16 December 2019, published in the German Federal Gazette on 20 March 2020, with the exception of the following deviations:
Recommendation B.5 GCGC:
The supervisory board has removed the age limit for members of the board of management. Recommendation B.5 GCGC, according to which an age limit shall be specified for members of the board of management and disclosed in the declaration on conformity, has not been and therefore is not complied with. The supervisory board appoints members of the board of management based exclusively on their qualifications and their ability to conduct the company's business in the company's best interest. The suitability of the members of the board of management in this regard does not depend on their age. An age limit would also impose a general limitation on the selection of qualified candidates and may be discriminatory.
Recommendation C.2 GCGC:
C.2 GCGC recommends that an age limit shall be specified for members of the supervisory board and disclosed in the declaration on conformity. This recommendation has not been and is not complied with. The supervisory board is still of the opinion that the ability to monitor and advise the board of management in its management of the company does not cease upon reaching a certain age. A fixed age limit may also be discriminatory.
Recommendation C.13 Sentence 1 GCGC:
C.13 Sentence 1 GCGC requires that in its election proposals to the annual general meeting, the supervisory board shall disclose the personal and business relationships of every candidate with the enterprise, the governing bodies of the company and any shareholders with a material interest in the company. With regard to this recommendation, a deviation has been and is declared as a precautionary measure. The requirements of the Code are imprecise and their boundaries and scope unclear. The supervisory board has endeavored in the past and will continue to endeavor in the future to meet the requirements of C.13 Sentence 1 GCGC; however, in light of the imprecision as well as the unclear scope and boundaries of the recommendation, it cannot rule out that it has not been or will not be fully complied with.
Recommendation G.1, 1st indent GCGC: G.1, 1st indent GCGC recommends that the remuneration system shall define how the target total remuneration is determined for each member of the board of management, and stipulate the amount that the total remuneration must not exceed
2021
Declaration of compliance
5
(maximum remuneration). Some interpret this recommendation to mean that the supervisory board is to individually set maximum remuneration for each member of the board of management in the remuneration system. In compliance with the provisions of the AktG, the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE has determined a collective maximum remuneration for the board of management as a whole. As before, the board of management service agreements will in the future also not necessarily set a contractually agreed maximum remuneration. The background to this is that during the basic four-year validity of the remuneration system, it should be possible to decide on the individual maximum remuneration on
case-by-casebasis within the framework of the defined maximum remuneration for the board of management as a whole. As a precautionary measure, it is therefore declared that the recommendation of G.1, 1st indent GCGC has not been and is not complied with in that no maximum remuneration has been individually defined in the remuneration system for each member of the board of management.
Recommendation G.8 GCGC:
G.8 GCGC recommends that subsequent changes to the target values or comparison parameters shall be excluded. When the former board of management member Mr. Phillip von Hagen left the board of management, it was agreed with him to set the performance-related bonuses for 2020 and (pro rata) 2021 at the prior-year level and not to apply the originally planned determination/disbursement requirements for the performance-related bonuses for the years 2018 to (pro rata) 2021 (positive group
result and positive net liquidity of Porsche Automobil Holding SE). Agreeing not to apply the disbursement requirements for the performance- based bonuses for the years 2018 to (pro rata) 2021 constitutes a subsequent amendment (i.e., revocation) of performance targets if considered with a high degree of caution. As a precautionary measure, it is therefore declared that the recommendation from G.8 GCGC in connection with Mr. von Hagen leaving the company's board of management has not been complied with for the outstanding variable remuneration elements of Mr. von Hagen for the years 2018 to 2021.
In the future, Porsche Automobil Holding SE will comply with the recommendation G.8 GCGC.
Recommendation G.9 Sentence 1 GCGC:
G.9 Sentence 1 GCGC recommends that after the end of every fiscal year, the supervisory board shall establish the amount of individual variable remuneration to be granted based on target achievement. When Mr. von Hagen left the board of management, it was agreed with him to set the performance-related bonuses for 2020 and (pro rata) 2021 at the prior-year level and not to apply the originally planned determination/disbursement requirements for the performance-related bonuses for the years 2018 to (pro rata) 2021. In deviation from the recommendation of G.9 Sentence 1 GCGC, the outstanding variable remuneration for Mr. von Hagen for the years 2018 to 2021 has, therefore, not been determined depending on the actual achievement of the originally agreed targets and the disbursement requirements. It is therefore declared that in connection with Mr. von Hagen leaving the
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:07 UTC.