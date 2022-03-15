Porsche Automobil : Declaration of compliance fiscal year 2021

Pursuant to Secs. 289f and 315d German Commercial Code (HGB), listed stock corporations must issue a declaration of compliance in the management report and parent companies that are listed stock corporations in the group management report. We have published the declaration of compliance on our website at

https://www.porsche-se.com/en/company/corporate-governance/.

In accordance with the legal requirements and recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code ("GCGC" or "Code"), Porsche Automobil Holding SE ("Porsche SE") makes the following disclosures:

I. Basic principles of corporate governance

1. General corporate information

Porsche SE, with registered offices in Stuttgart, is entered in the commercial register of Stuttgart local court under HRB no. 724512.

The purpose of the company is the management of companies and the administration of investments in companies active in the following business fields or parts thereof: