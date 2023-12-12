Stuttgart, 12 December 2023. Dr. Christoph Zemelka (55) will take over as head of communications at Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, with effect from 1 January 2024. In his new role, he will report to Hans Dieter Pötsch, chairman of the board of management of Porsche SE. "In Dr. Christoph Zemelka we have gained an outstanding communications expert with many years of experience in various sectors", said Pötsch, who is looking forward to working with Zemelka.

Dr. Christoph Zemelka was most recently responsible for strategic communications and public relations at Munich Re, Munich. Prior to that, from 2019, he was in charge of corporate communications, brand management and governmental affairs at Thyssenkrupp AG, Essen. From 2004 to 2019, Dr. Zemelka held various communications positions at Robert Bosch GmbH, Stuttgart, where he was head of corporate communications and brand management from 2014.

Dr. Christoph Zemelka succeeds Dr. Albrecht Bamler (65), who joined Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart, in 2003 and has been responsible for communications at Porsche SE since 2012. Hans Dieter Pötsch thanks Dr. Albrecht Bamler for the many years of working together successfully: "On behalf of the entire board of management of Porsche SE, I would like to thank Dr. Bamler for his excellent work and his commitment to our company. After a total of 20 years with Porsche AG and Porsche SE, we regret that Dr. Bamler has decided to take his well-deserved retirement. We wish him all the best."