Porsche Automobil : Dr. Johannes Lattwein appointed as a member of the board of management responsible for Finance and IT

01/29/2022 | 07:51am EST
Stuttgart, 28 January 2022. The supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, has appointed Dr. Johannes Lattwein (48) to the company's board of management as of 1 February 2022, where he will be responsible for Finance and IT.

Dr. Lattwein has been with Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (Porsche AG) and subsequently Porsche SE since 2002. In his role as General Representative, he is currently responsible for the main departments finance and investment management at Porsche SE. In addition to this, he belongs to the management of Porsche Financial Services GmbH since 2021, most recently serving as CEO.

With the enlargement of the board of management of Porsche SE, the supervisory board has underlined the further development of Porsche SE as a successful investment holding company. In connection with assuming the position on the board of management at Porsche SE, Dr. Lattwein will resign from his role as CEO of Porsche Financial Services GmbH.

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of the supervisory board of Porsche SE: "In Dr. Lattwein, the board of management has gained a financial expert with many years of experience and a proven track record. As one of the company´s very first employees, he is thoroughly familiar with the requirements and processes at Porsche SE and will continue to drive the company's growth."

Porsche Automobil Holding SE entered the german stock index DAX effective 20 September 2021. In addition to Dr. Johannes Lattwein the board of management comprises Hans Dieter Pötsch as chairman of the board of management, Dr. Manfred Döss, responsible for legal affairs and compliance, and Lutz Meschke, responsible for investment management.

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 12:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
