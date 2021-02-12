Log in
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge

02/12/2021 | 06:51am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge

12-Feb-2021 / 12:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The group result after tax of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, for the fiscal year 2020 is expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge. The group result after tax of Porsche SE is influenced significantly by the attributable at equity result from the capital stake in Volkswagen AG of currently about 31.4 percent and thus by the group result after tax of Volkswagen AG.

Aside from the operating result the group result after tax of Volkswagen AG includes additional components such as for example the financial result and taxes on income. On 22 January 2021 Volkswagen AG announced it expects for Volkswagen Group an operating result before special items related to diesel of around 10 billion euro for the fiscal year 2020.


Contact:
Frank Gaube
General Manager Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11046
frank.gaube@porsche-se.com

12-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11046
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038
WKN: PAH003
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167917

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1167917  12-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
