Porsche Automobil : List of all committees of the supervisory board fiscal year 2021

2021 Appendix

Appendix:

List of all current committees of the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and their members

Executive committee:

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche (chairman)

Dr. Hans Michel Piëch

Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Audit committee:

Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner (chairman)

Dr. Hans Michel Piëch

Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Nominations committee:

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche (chairman)

Dr. Hans Michel Piëch

Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

More information on the above-mentioned committee members, in particular on their occupation as well as memberships on supervisory boards and other control bodies, can be found at

https://www.porsche-se.com/en/company/supervisory-board