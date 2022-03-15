Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche Automobil : List of all committees of the supervisory board fiscal year 2021

03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 Appendix

Appendix:

List of all current committees of the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and their members

Executive committee:

  • Dr. Wolfgang Porsche (chairman)
  • Dr. Hans Michel Piëch
  • Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Audit committee:

  • Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner (chairman)
  • Dr. Hans Michel Piëch
  • Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Nominations committee:

  • Dr. Wolfgang Porsche (chairman)
  • Dr. Hans Michel Piëch
  • Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

More information on the above-mentioned committee members, in particular on their occupation as well as memberships on supervisory boards and other control bodies, can be found at

https://www.porsche-se.com/en/company/supervisory-board

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
10:22aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Declaration of compliance fiscal year 2021
PU
10:22aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : List of all committees of the supervisory board fiscal year 2021
PU
09:02aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : SE and Bridgepoint acquire Econolite Group
PU
06:05aVolkswagen prioritises China, U.S. amid Europe instability
RE
04:06aVolkswagen Brand Returns to Profit in South And North America
DJ
03:57aUkraine war throws VW outlook into question, CEO warns
RE
03/14Volkswagen Trades Higher After 2021 Results, Outlook for 2022
DJ
03/11Volkswagen warns of risks from Ukraine crisis as operating profit doubles
RE
03/10Ningbo Joyson Electronic Sees 10% Jump in January-February Revenue
MT
03/10VW chief warns economic damage from war risks being worse than pandemic - FT
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 4 144 M 4 552 M 4 552 M
Net cash 2021 392 M 431 M 431 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,66x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 23 514 M 25 828 M 25 828 M
EV / Sales 2021 199x
EV / Sales 2022 176x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float -
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 76,78 €
Average target price 111,50 €
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board & Chief Financial Office
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Döss Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-7.98%25 828
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.10%223 519
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.48%102 172
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.11%71 401
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.22%63 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.36%59 327