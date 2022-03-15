Porsche Automobil : List of all committees of the supervisory board fiscal year 2021

2021 Appendix
Appendix:
List of all current committees of the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and their members
Executive committee:
-
Dr. Wolfgang Porsche (chairman)
-
Dr. Hans Michel Piëch
-
Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche
Audit committee:
-
Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner (chairman)
-
Dr. Hans Michel Piëch
-
Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche
Nominations committee:
-
Dr. Wolfgang Porsche (chairman)
-
Dr. Hans Michel Piëch
-
Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche
More information on the above-mentioned committee members, in particular on their occupation as well as memberships on supervisory boards and other control bodies, can be found at
https://www.porsche-se.com/en/company/supervisory-board
