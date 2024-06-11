Unchanged payout of 783 million euro

Stuttgart, 11 June 2024. At today's annual general meeting of Porsche Automobil Holding SE ("Porsche SE"), the shareholders will decide on the proposed dividend of 2.56 euro per preference share and 2.554 euro per ordinary share. Unchanged compared to the prior year, this represents a total payout of 783 million euro.

Hans Dieter Pötsch, chairman of the board of management of Porsche SE: "In the past fiscal year, we successfully developed Porsche SE further. The company is strategically well positioned. We will continue to take advantage of opportunities for value-adding investments in the future while maintaining our sound investment and financing strategy."

The main items on the agenda of today's annual general meeting are the presentation of the adopted financial statements and approved consolidated financial statements, the exoneration of the members of the board of management and supervisory board, the election of the auditor for the fiscal year 2024 and for the review of the half-yearly financial report 2024, the election to the supervisory board, the approval of the remuneration report and of the remuneration system for the members of the board of management as well as amendments to the articles of association concerning the company's annual general meeting.

The results of the annual general meeting's voting will be published following the annual general meeting at: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting