Porsche Automobil : Supervisory board extends appointment of Hans Dieter Pötsch

Stuttgart, 3 December 2021. In today's meeting the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, extended the appointment of Hans Dieter Pötsch as chairman of the board of management effective 1 January 2022 by five more years until 31 December 2026.

Effective 20 September 2021 Porsche SE entered the german stock index DAX. In addition to Hans Dieter Pötsch, who also serves as Chief Financial Officer, the three-member board of management comprises Dr. Manfred Döss, legal affairs and compliance, and Lutz Meschke, investment management.