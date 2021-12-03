Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche Automobil : Supervisory board extends appointment of Hans Dieter Pötsch

12/03/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stuttgart, 3 December 2021. In today's meeting the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, extended the appointment of Hans Dieter Pötsch as chairman of the board of management effective 1 January 2022 by five more years until 31 December 2026.

Effective 20 September 2021 Porsche SE entered the german stock index DAX. In addition to Hans Dieter Pötsch, who also serves as Chief Financial Officer, the three-member board of management comprises Dr. Manfred Döss, legal affairs and compliance, and Lutz Meschke, investment management.

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
12:32pPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Supervisory board extends appointment of Hans Dieter Pötsch
PU
09:55aNegotiations on future of Volkswagen CEO could drag into next week - sources
RE
12/02SAVING THE DINOSAURS : Startups drive to electrify fossil-fuel cars
RE
11/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26Geely unit Lotus Tech aims to raise up to $500 mln in funds - CFO
RE
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/24VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
RE
11/24HERBERT DIESS : Factbox-Possible successors to Volkswagen CEO Diess
RE
11/24EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Lockdown Worries -2-
DJ
11/24NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Waver, Bond Yields Fall as Fed Minutes Awa..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 117 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2021 4 065 M 4 582 M 4 582 M
Net cash 2021 364 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 22 938 M 25 939 M 25 859 M
EV / Sales 2021 192x
EV / Sales 2022 171x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 74,90 €
Average target price 115,18 €
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE32.80%25 939
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.53%250 606
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.28%124 934
DAIMLER AG49.01%104 177
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%88 593
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%79 405