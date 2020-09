By Giulia Petroni



Volkswagen AG said Tuesday that Klaus Zellmer became member of the board of its passenger-cars brand for sales, marketing and after sales effective today.

The German car maker said Mr. Zellmer succeeds Juergen Stackmann, who will leave the group. Mr. Zellmer has previously served as president and chief executive officer of Porsche Cars North America Inc.

