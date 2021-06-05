Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche Automobil : Volkswagen chairman to seek re-election at shareholder meeting

06/05/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chairman of Volkswagen supervisory board, Hans Dieter Poetsch, addresses the media after a supervisory board meeting at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch will seek re-election at a coming annual general meeting, the carmaker said on Saturday.

Poetsch, 70, became chairman of the supervisory board in 2015, weeks after the start of the diesel emissions scandal - in which Volkswagen in 2015 acknowledged using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States - and was instrumental in averting a leadership crisis at Europe's largest carmaker late last year.

A spokesperson said in a statement that the supervisory board of Volkswagen AG "recommends to the upcoming AGM that it elect supervisory board chair Hans Dieter Poetsch" for a full five-year term." The date of the AGM has not been announced.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.63% 99.74 Delayed Quote.76.84%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.39% 240 Delayed Quote.57.46%
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
12:01pPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL  : Volkswagen chairman to seek re-election at shareholder meet..
RE
06/01Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
RE
05/31Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources
RE
05/31Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources
RE
05/31MARKET CHATTER : Volkswagen's Largest Shareholder Eyeing Interest in Porsche in ..
MT
05/28Today on Wall Street: Prices soar in April
05/28TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abercrombie & Fitch, Best Buy, Fedex, Medtroni..
05/27PORSCHE SE  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/26PRESS RELEASE : SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of furth..
DJ
05/26MARKET CHATTER : EU Authorities To Lower Fines On BMW, Volkswagen Over Clean Emi..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 117 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 3 850 M 4 683 M 4 683 M
Net cash 2021 390 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
Yield 2021 3,57%
Capitalization 30 545 M 37 164 M 37 155 M
EV / Sales 2021 258x
EV / Sales 2022 234x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 111,04 €
Last Close Price 99,74 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE76.84%37 164
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.03%254 152
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.46%171 155
DAIMLER AG37.64%103 534
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY52.19%91 929
BMW AG30.69%74 800