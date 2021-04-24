Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  News
  Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Porsche Automobil : plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany

04/24/2021 | 08:19am EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's luxury sports car unit Porsche AG is speeding up its e-mobility drive with plans for a German factory to manufacture battery cells for electric vehicles, its chief executive officer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

European car manufacturers, who mainly rely on battery suppliers in Asia, are looking to reduce their dependence from abroad in light of a ramp-up in e-cars production to meet tougher environmental rules in the European Union.

"Battery cells are a key technology for Germany's automobile industry which we must also have in our own country," Oliver Blume told the newspaper in an interview to be published on Sunday.

"Porsche wants to play a pioneering role in this," he said, adding that the battery cell factory would be built in the Swabian town of Tuebingen.

Porsche will purchase EV batteries from its parent company Volkswagen which plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants across Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally.

"But there will also be a segment for high-performance battery cells," Blume said. "It's a Porsche domain. Just as we developed high-performance internal combustion engines, we now want to be at the forefront of high-performance batteries."

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.39% 92.6 Delayed Quote.64.18%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.67% 229.5 Delayed Quote.50.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 117 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 3 650 M 4 416 M 4 416 M
Net cash 2021 531 M 642 M 642 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 28 359 M 34 204 M 34 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 239x
EV / Sales 2022 218x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 105,12 €
Last Close Price 92,60 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE64.18%34 204
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.02%214 227
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.57%158 017
DAIMLER AG27.53%95 100
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.16%82 896
BMW AG19.49%67 434
