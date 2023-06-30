Stuttgart, 30 June 2023. At today's annual general meeting of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, the shareholders resolved to distribute a dividend of 2.56 euro per preference share and 2.554 euro per ordinary share for the fiscal year 2022. Unchanged compared to the prior year, this represents a total payout of 783 million euro.

The shareholders also reelected the current supervisory board members Mag. Josef Michael Ahorner, Mag. Marianne Heiß, Dr. Günther Horvath and Peter Daniell Porsche for a further term of office and elected Sophie Piëch to the supervisory board.

The acts of the members of the board of management and supervisory board in office in fiscal year 2022 were approved. The proposed amendment to the articles of association to authorize the board of management of Porsche SE to provide for the conduct of virtual general meetings for the next five years was unanimously adopted.

The results of the annual general meeting's voting will be published shortly at:

www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/