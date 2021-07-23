Porsche SE: Annual general meeting approves dividend of 2.21 euro per preference share

Stuttgart, 23 July 2021. At today's annual general meeting of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, the shareholders approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of 2.21 euro per preference share and 2.204 euro per ordinary share for the fiscal year 2020. This corresponds to a payout of around 676 million euro, unchanged on the prior year.

The members of the board of management and those of the supervisory board in office in the fiscal year 2020 were exonerated.