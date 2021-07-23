Log in
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Porsche SE: Annual general meeting approves dividend of 2.21 euro per preference share

07/23/2021 | 10:48am EDT
Stuttgart, 23 July 2021. At today's annual general meeting of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, the shareholders approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of 2.21 euro per preference share and 2.204 euro per ordinary share for the fiscal year 2020. This corresponds to a payout of around 676 million euro, unchanged on the prior year.

The members of the board of management and those of the supervisory board in office in the fiscal year 2020 were exonerated.

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 14:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2021 3 983 M 4 690 M 4 690 M
Net cash 2021 370 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 28 046 M 33 046 M 33 025 M
EV / Sales 2021 234x
EV / Sales 2022 210x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 91,58 €
Average target price 111,88 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE62.38%34 842
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.22%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.99%152 568
DAIMLER AG23.52%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.62%87 475
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT15.96%71 766