Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Equities
PAH3
DE000PAH0038
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.24 EUR
|-0.06%
|+1.19%
|-6.77%
|09:18am
|PORSCHE SE : Opinion change, from Add to Buy
|Dec. 15
|Volkswagen increases deliveries - China back in the black
|DP
More about the company
Porsche Automobil Holding SE is a holding company owning 53.3% of Volkswagen, the world leading car manufacturer (passenger cars and utility vehicles) under Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN. The group also offers financial services (sales financing, insurance, etc.). Also, Porsche Automobil Holding SE owns 100% share in PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH (development of mobility solutions), 11.6% in Inrix (development of mobile application solutions for road traffic; the United States) and in the Markforged and Seurat companies (development of printing solutions).
SectorAuto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-03-18 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
48.27 EUR
Average target price
66.17 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.08%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.77%
|16 133 M $
|+44.52%
|248 B $
|+3.52%
|73 464 M $
|+22.36%
|71 148 M $
|-1.68%
|66 223 M $
|+40.95%
|49 016 M $
|+6.21%
|48 932 M $
|+88.71%
|32 331 M $
|+27.68%
|32 019 M $
|+0.79%
|25 182 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Xetra
- News Porsche Automobil Holding SE
- Porsche SE : Opinion change, from Add to Buy