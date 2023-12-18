Stock PAH3 PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
PDF Report : Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Equities

PAH3

DE000PAH0038

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 04:06:05 2023-12-18 am EST 		Intraday chart for Porsche Automobil Holding SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
48.24 EUR -0.06% +1.19% -6.77%
09:18am PORSCHE SE : Opinion change, from Add to Buy Alphavalue
Dec. 15 Volkswagen increases deliveries - China back in the black DP
Latest news about Porsche Automobil Holding SE

PORSCHE SE : Opinion change, from Add to Buy Alphavalue
Volkswagen increases deliveries - China back in the black DP
Volkswagen's Cariad, Employee Representatives Reach Deal to Cut Costs by 20% DJ
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 14.12.2023 - 15:15 DP
Audi boss Dollner: Plan for Formula 1 entry is in place DP
Temporary jobs at Porsche in Stuttgart come to an end DP
Porsche: partnership to capture CO2 from the air CF
European Midday Briefing : ECB's Schnabel Comments Help Lift Mood DJ
PORSCHE SE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Tesla's Cybertruck - top features and specifications RE
Porsche appoints new CEO for North American subsidiary CF
GM Korea, Kia, Porsche to Recall Over 15,000 Cars Due to Defective Parts MT
Malaysia's Sime Darby seeks to expand car retail business into India, Indonesia - CEO RE
Proceedings over works council election at Porsche drag on DP
Works Council election at Porsche again in court DP
PORSCHE SE : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating ZD
Porsche: presents the 3rd generation of its Panamera CF
European shares poised for weekly gains on media, retail boost RE
Barclays lowers Porsche SE to 'Equal Weight' - Target 50 euros DP
PORSCHE SE : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Barclays ZD
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal RE
German Equities Rally as Private Sector Economy Downturn Eases MT
European Equities Close Mostly Lower in Tuesday Trading; Automotive Stocks Sink MT
Porsche invests 250 ME in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen CF
Hyundai unveils its first high-performance electric car RE

Chart Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE is a holding company owning 53.3% of Volkswagen, the world leading car manufacturer (passenger cars and utility vehicles) under Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN. The group also offers financial services (sales financing, insurance, etc.). Also, Porsche Automobil Holding SE owns 100% share in PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH (development of mobility solutions), 11.6% in Inrix (development of mobile application solutions for road traffic; the United States) and in the Markforged and Seurat companies (development of printing solutions).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-03-18 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
48.27 EUR
Average target price
66.17 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.08%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Stock Porsche Automobil Holding SE
-6.77% 16 133 M $
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+44.52% 248 B $
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+3.52% 73 464 M $
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
+22.36% 71 148 M $
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
-1.68% 66 223 M $
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+40.95% 49 016 M $
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
+6.21% 48 932 M $
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+88.71% 32 331 M $
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+27.68% 32 019 M $
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED Stock Great Wall Motor Company Limited
+0.79% 25 182 M $
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
