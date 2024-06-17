Porsche Automobil Holding SE is a holding company owning 53.3% of Volkswagen, the world leading car manufacturer (passenger cars and utility vehicles) under Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN. The group also offers financial services (sales financing, insurance, etc.). Also, Porsche Automobil Holding SE owns 100% share in PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH (development of mobility solutions), 11.6% in Inrix (development of mobile application solutions for road traffic; the United States) and in the Markforged and Seurat companies (development of printing solutions).