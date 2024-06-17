Stock PAH3 PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Equities

PAH3

DE000PAH0038

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:49:06 2024-06-17 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
42.68 EUR +0.51% Intraday chart for Porsche Automobil Holding SE -13.86% -7.82%
PORSCHE SE : Update on estimates following Q1 24 results
Jun. 14 Porsche expands its fast-charging network CF
Latest news about Porsche Automobil Holding SE

PORSCHE SE : Update on estimates following Q1 24 results Alphavalue
Porsche expands its fast-charging network CF
US Fed's Hawkish Projections Weigh on German Shares MT
Renault inaugurates Alpine family to capitalize on demand for premium electric cars RE
US Inflation Data Cheer Boosts German Stocks MT
European auto shares hit by retaliation fears after EU tariffs on Chinese EVs RE
China remains Porsche's Achilles heel in terms of sales RE
Penske Automotive Group Closes Buyout of 2 Porsche Dealerships in Australia MT
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Announces Chief Executive Changes CI
Hyundai Motor Appoints Former Porsche Engineer as Executive VP MT
Porsche: extends its commitment to Formula E CF
Car stocks very weak in the face of looming China tariffs DP
AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: VW and Porsche AG weak after study by Morgan Stanley DP
Porsche and Bosch invest in Aachen-based battery recycler Cylib RE
Porsche celebrates the start of electromobility at its Leipzig plant DP
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Global markets live: Apple, Sony, Vodafone, Booking, Walmart...
PORSCHE SE : Porsche SE hit by sluggish results from VW and Porsche AG Alphavalue
Porsche: 911 with hybrid drive to go into series production CF
Porsche to open a Porsche Experience Center in Singapore CF
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.05.2024 - 15:15 DP
Weakening margin puts BMW under pressure - industry suffers too DP
European Carmakers Miss Forecasts in Sluggish Start to the Year DJ
Volkswagen Group Profit Slides on Lower Sales Volume, Higher Costs -- Update DJ
Volkswagen remains confident for 2024 after profit slump RE

Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE is a holding company owning 53.3% of Volkswagen, the world leading car manufacturer (passenger cars and utility vehicles) under Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN. The group also offers financial services (sales financing, insurance, etc.). Also, Porsche Automobil Holding SE owns 100% share in PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH (development of mobility solutions), 11.6% in Inrix (development of mobile application solutions for road traffic; the United States) and in the Markforged and Seurat companies (development of printing solutions).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-08-12 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
42.46 EUR
Average target price
60.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+42.25%
Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Stock Porsche Automobil Holding SE
-7.77% 13.91B
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+17.20% 267B
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+2.01% 67.72B
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
-6.04% 58.53B
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
-12.82% 58.46B
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
+31.64% 53.34B
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+12.04% 51.96B
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
-3.49% 46.75B
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+31.70% 41.99B
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED Stock Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
+69.34% 39.04B
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
