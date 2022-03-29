Log in
Porsche SE supports Volkswagen's IPO plans for sportscar maker Porsche AG

03/29/2022 | 04:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's largest shareholder, Porsche SE, supports Volkswagen's proposed plan for an IPO of luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG, the holding company said on Tuesday, adding no final decision had been made.

The plan, proposed by Volkswagen in February, includes selling 25% plus 1 ordinary share in the carmaker to Porsche SE as well as listing up to 25% of Porsche AG's preferred stock, and paying out 49% of IPO proceeds to Volkswagen's shareholders.

"Porsche SE thereby supports the plans of Volkswagen AG to expand its financial flexibility and accelerate the technological transformation of the group," Porsche SE said in a statement reporting its annual results.

"Due to the leading positioning of Porsche AG in the sport and luxury segment, this attractive investment would diversify our portfolio and our dividend inflows," added finance and IT chief Johannes Lattwein.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which is controlled by the Porsche and Piech families and holds a 31.4% equity stake in Volkswagen, reported a group result after tax of 4.6 billion euros ($5.06 billion)in 2021.

It forecast group results after tax in 2022 between 4.1 billion and 6.1 billion euros, not including the impact of a possible Porsche IPO.

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 4 173 M 4 580 M 4 580 M
Net cash 2021 415 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,17x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 25 799 M 28 313 M 28 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 218x
EV / Sales 2022 193x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float 50,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 84,24 €
Average target price 110,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board & Chief Financial Office
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Döss Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE0.96%28 313
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.58%245 949
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.50%106 168
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.44%75 037
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.74%66 994
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-24.58%64 253