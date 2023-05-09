Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:54:10 2023-05-09 am EDT
51.35 EUR   -0.48%
08:31aPorsche, VW Commercial Vehicles partner with Mobileye on automated driving software
RE
05:07aChinese car market continues stable - jump compared to corona-laden previous year
DP
05/06VW to fire top executives at software unit Cariad, source says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche, VW Commercial Vehicles partner with Mobileye on automated driving software

05/09/2023 | 08:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Porsche IPO in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche will incorporate automated assistance and navigation functions from Mobileye's so-called "SuperVision" technology platform in future models, Mobileye said on Tuesday.

The agreement is the technology provider's second large signing for the platform with a major automotive group after China's Geely.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which was previously going to use technology from Pittsburgh-based self-driving startup, Argo AI for self-driving shuttles and vans, will also partner with Mobileye, a spokesperson said.

Volkswagen pulled out of its planned investment in Argo AI last October and said at the time its commercial vehicles unit would seek a new partnership.

Together with Mobileye, the unit will seek to implement so-called "Level 4" autonomous driving - considered fully autonomous, though humans can still request control - in its ID. Buzz by 2025.

Porsche, by contrast, will implement Mobileye's "SuperVision" system, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain road types and enables the car to follow navigation routes chosen by the driver, change lanes and overtake slower vehicles ahead.

Israel-based Mobileye, which went public last October, already cooperates with Volkswagen's software unit Cariad.

The news of the expanded collaboration comes a day after Cariad overhauled its leadership team and said it would broaden its partnership base, as the unit attempts to get back on track after years of delays and overspending.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz, Editing by Rachel More and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG -0.57% 113 Delayed Quote.20.00%
PORSCHE AG -0.57% 113.15 Delayed Quote.19.73%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.58% 51.32 Delayed Quote.0.70%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.82% 126.08 Delayed Quote.9.19%
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 5 177 M 5 704 M 5 704 M
Net Debt 2023 6 979 M 7 690 M 7 690 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,04x
Yield 2023 4,92%
Capitalization 15 803 M 17 411 M 17 411 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 51,60 €
Average target price 74,09 €
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Johannes Lattwein Finance & Information Technology
Wolfgang Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Döss Head-Legal & Compliance
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE0.70%17 411
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.40%186 738
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.19%79 472
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.60%78 599
BMW AG30.63%76 604
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.35%48 089
