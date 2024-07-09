July 9 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding on Tuesday said it has lowered its 2024 group result after tax and expects it in a range of 3.5 billion euros ($3.78 billion) to 5.5 billion euros after Volkswagen updated its forecast. ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Equities
PAH3
DE000PAH0038
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 01:52:10 pm
|42.67 EUR
|-0.35%
|42.3
|-0.87%
|07:41pm
|Porsche downgrades earnings outlook for FY 2024
|RE
|03:13pm
|Mixed feelings
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|106.6 EUR
|-0.19%
|+0.80%
|59.73B
|72.58 EUR
|+0.42%
|+6.52%
|71.34B
|72.8 EUR
|+0.61%
|+6.59%
|71.34B
|42.67 EUR
|-0.35%
|+1.04%
|14.21B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-7.88%
|14.21B
|+26.23%
|275B
|-4.65%
|59.73B
|-12.98%
|59.36B
|+29.84%
|53.09B
|+6.93%
|51.82B
|+16.06%
|51.03B
|+34.89%
|44.96B
|+29.97%
|44.08B
|+69.16%
|38.08B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- PAH3 Stock
- News Porsche Automobil Holding SE
- Porsche downgrades earnings outlook for FY 2024