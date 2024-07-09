July 9 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding on Tuesday said it has lowered its 2024 group result after tax and expects it in a range of 3.5 billion euros ($3.78 billion) to 5.5 billion euros after Volkswagen updated its forecast. ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)