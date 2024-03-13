PORSCHE : price target raised by Oddo BHF

March 13, 2024 at 06:24 am EDT Share

Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' rating on Porsche, with a price target raised from €95 to €105, following the publication of quarterly results slightly ahead of expectations, and an EBIT 2024 guidance close to expectations.



Beyond 2024, the Group has clearly conveyed its confidence for 2025, counting on a strong acceleration in results with an expected return to the usual profitability standards", points out the analyst, who thus raises his scenario for 2024 and 2025.



"Porsche seems to us to present an interesting stock market configuration. Following the new guidance, we feel that the bad patch of 2024 has been largely ironed out, allowing us to look forward to a rebound in 2025", adds Oddo BHF.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.