Porsche: slight drop in deliveries in Q1

April 11, 2024 at 11:31 am EDT

The sports car manufacturer delivered 77,640 vehicles to customers worldwide between January and March 2024. This represents a year-on-year decline of 4%.



In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 20,044 cars in the first quarter, an increase of 9% on the same period last year. In Germany, the number of vehicles delivered rose by 37%. A total of 11,274 units were delivered to customers.



In China, the sports car maker delivered 16,340 vehicles from January to March, a drop of 24%.



In North America, Porsche delivered 15,087 vehicles to customers, down 23%. This drop was mainly due to a delay in the shipment of certain models caused by customs problems.



Despite the ramp-up of new launches, delivery delays due to regulatory requirements in North America and the continuing difficult market situation in China, we were able to maintain deliveries at a stable level," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.



