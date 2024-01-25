Porsche: unveils its new 100% electric Macan

January 25, 2024 at 10:26 am EST Share

Porsche presents the second, 100% electric generation of its Macan, a model launched ten years ago.



The Macan 4 will produce up to 300 kW (408 hp), while the Macan Turbo will be powered by 470 kW (639 hp).



Maximum torque is 650 and 1130 Nm respectively, with 0 to 100 km/h achieved in 5.2 seconds and 3.3 seconds respectively. Both models reach top speeds of 220 and 260 km/h, the automaker assures.



We're taking the Macan to a whole new level - with outstanding E-performance, a new driving experience and a very impressive design," emphasized Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Porsche AG, on the occasion of the world premiere in Singapore



The automaker reports that the electric motors draw their energy from a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 100 kWh featuring an 800-volt architecture, used for the first time by Porsche in the new Macan.



DC charging power is up to 270 kW, and the battery can be charged from 10 to 80% in around 21 minutes at a suitable fast-charging station.



' With the all-electric Macan, our aim is to offer the sportiest model in its segment', concludes Jörg Kerner, Vice President of the Macan product range.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.