STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The Stuttgart Labor Court will hear five lawsuits filed by Porsche works council members against the reduction of their salaries on Thursday (9:30 a.m.). The employee representatives who have been released from their duties are taking action against a recalculation of their salaries.

The Volkswagen subsidiary initially reviewed the salaries at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020 and regrouped the works council members, as the court announced. A further review was carried out at the beginning of this year. As a result, the plaintiffs were placed in the pay group in which they had been classified at the time they took on the mandate. At the same time, Porsche demanded repayment of salary overpayments for the past.

The background to the lawsuits is that the works councils want to examine whether the adjustment of remuneration made by the company is legal in view of the new case law of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). Against the background of a criminal case against VW managers, the BGH declared the long-standing practice of assessing the salaries of works council members according to their "hypothetical development" inadmissible at the beginning of the year. Fearing accusations of embezzlement, several large companies subsequently corrected their salaries. Volkswagen also cut the salaries of several works council members following the BGH ruling, with many taking the matter to the labor court./ols/DP/ngu