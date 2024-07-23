FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A capping of the annual forecasts sent the shares of sports car manufacturer Porsche on a downward spiral on Tuesday. The recovery gains since the beginning of the month were almost wiped out. The shares of the holding company Porsche SE also came under pressure and briefly fell to their lowest level since May 2020. The VW holding company had confirmed its own targets. It holds a majority stake in Porsche AG from Volkswagen (VW) and also holds a 12.5 percent stake itself. Its after-tax result is significantly influenced by the two core shareholdings.

At midday, the shares of Porsche AG, which intends to present its half-year report in the middle of the week, lost 4.2 percent to 69.60 euros. As a result, they were not only at the bottom of the DAX, but also fell towards the record low they had reached at the beginning of July at just under 66 euros.

The shares of the holding company fell by 2.4 percent to 41.67 euros. The year to date looks bleak for both shares: The losses of Porsche AG shares now add up to 13 percent, those of Porsche SE to 10 percent.

Until now, analysts had assumed that Porsche AG would be able to meet the targets it had set itself for 2024, even despite the current problems in the important Chinese market. The fact that Porsche has now lowered its targets, citing problems at an aluminum supplier, therefore surprised the market.

"Even if the management cites the flooding at a supplier as a reason, the share price development towards an all-time low speaks a different language," said capital market strategist Jürgen Molnar from RoboMarkets. "Supply bottlenecks should not also be responsible for the fact that demand for luxury in general, and in China in particular, currently leaves a lot to be desired. While overall cars are not exactly the hottest topic, neither are carmaker shares for shareholders."

Today's news, said one trader, was also due to "force majeure", "but what good is that if the new outlook misses consensus estimates by a wide margin?" Philippe Houchois from analyst firm Jefferies also wrote that the new electric Macan could be disproportionately affected by the disruptions at aluminum suppliers.

The new mean value of the forecast range for sales, together with the new operating profit margin, should lead to a 15 percent drop in the consensus estimate for the EBIT margin, Houchois estimates. He also pointed out that Porsche had given no indication of the possible impact on the quarterly results due on Wednesday.

Analyst Michael Raab from Kepler Cheuvreux is reassured by the fact that the warning is apparently not related to the situation on the end markets: "This could be seen as a positive aspect amidst the negative news." Nevertheless, according to him, it is hurting the share story, as the production disruptions have shifted sales and margins from the 2024 financial year to 2025.

"Only the figures for the second quarter can solve this problem. They need to show that the company is on track operationally, especially with positive quarter-on-quarter margin momentum, which would have contributed to meeting the old guidance."/ck/ajx/mis