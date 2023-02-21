Advanced search
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:40:06 2023-02-21 pm EST
54.96 EUR   -1.36%
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
06:15aPorsche SE Raises EUR2.7 Billion in Schuldschein Transaction
MT
04:10aPorsche Automobil : SE has placed a Schuldschein loan of Euro 2.7 billion
PU
AFR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/21/2023 | 12:28pm EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.02.2023 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2023
Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

21.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1543551  21.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2022 5 165 M 5 519 M 5 519 M
Net cash 2022 417 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 5,91%
Capitalization 17 064 M 18 237 M 18 237 M
EV / Sales 2022 127x
EV / Sales 2023 116x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 50,0%
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE9.17%18 237
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.97%192 893
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.94%85 603
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.98%82 163
BMW AG19.54%68 087
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.33%60 206