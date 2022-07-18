Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:53 2022-07-18 am EDT
68.87 EUR   +2.61%
11:35aMore details in coming weeks on Porsche IPO, CEO says
RE
07/15European shares rebound with focus on Italian politics, ECB policy meeting
RE
07/08Porsche Investee HIF Global Plans Clean Fuel Plant In Australia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

More details in coming weeks on Porsche IPO, CEO says

07/18/2022 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of German carmaker Porsche AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen-owned Porsche will be able to go into more detail in coming weeks on what its agreement with Volkswagen for the structure of a partial listing will look like, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Monday.

"We are in progress to work on an industrial cooperation agreement with Volkswagen Group. In the upcoming weeks we can go into more details," Blume said, speaking at Porsche's Capital Markets Day.

"It will be very important to have a clear contract how independence will be organised. It is important to get more speed and on the other side still using scale effects with VOlkswagen Group," he added.

Volkswagen and Porsche SE, which is its top shareholder, drew up a preliminary agreement in February to list Porsche, hoping to unlock value from the luxury car brand in what could be one of the world's largest stock market debuts.

The listing is planned for the fourth quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 2.71% 68.94 Delayed Quote.-19.71%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.81% 135.96 Delayed Quote.-23.39%
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
11:35aMore details in coming weeks on Porsche IPO, CEO says
RE
07/15European shares rebound with focus on Italian politics, ECB policy meeting
RE
07/08Porsche Investee HIF Global Plans Clean Fuel Plant In Australia
MT
07/08Porsche-backed Chilean firm looks to build clean fuel plant in Australia
RE
07/07Volkswagen Taps More Banks for Porsche's Potential $92 Billion IPO in September
MT
07/07PORSCHE SE : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
MD
07/07PORSCHE SE : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
07/07Aurora Labs Ltd announced that it has received $63 million in funding from Moore Strate..
CI
03/14BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC (LSE : BPT) and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (XTRA : PAH3) agreed to..
CI
2009PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Holding SE: Family shareholders are in agreement
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2022 4 873 M 4 917 M 4 917 M
Net cash 2022 581 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 20 556 M 20 742 M 20 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 155x
EV / Sales 2023 143x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 67,12 €
Average target price 105,58 €
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board & Chief Financial Office
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Döss Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-19.71%20 742
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.73%214 317
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.49%82 425
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-21.78%57 076
BMW AG-15.11%49 738
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.94%47 932